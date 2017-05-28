La Plata
Domingo 28 de mayo de 2017
Defensa le ganó a Tigre 1 a 0 en Florencio Varela

Defensa y Justicia le ganó esta tarde a Tigre por 1 a 0 en Florencio Varela por la 26ta fecha del torneo de Primera División. Andrés Ríos marcó el gol a los 12 minutos del segundo tiempo.

Formaciones iniciales

Defensa y Justicia: Gabriel Arias; Pablo Alvarado, Mariano Bareiro y Tomás Cardona; Ignacio Rivero, Leonel Miranda, Jonas Gutierrez y Rafael Delgado; Gonzalo Castellani; Agustín Bouzat y Andrés Ríos. DT: Sebastián Beccaccese

Tigre: Javier García; Lucas Menossi, Erik Godoy, Juan Carlos Blengio y Diego Sosa; Gaspar Iñíguez, Agustín Cardozo y Alexis Castro; Diego Morales; Lucas Janzon y Carlos Luna. DT: Facundo Sava.

Sintesís 

Gol en el segundo tiempo: 12m Ríos (DyJ).

Cambio en el primer tiempo: 26m Martín Galmarini por Cardozo (T).

Cambios en el segundo tiempo: al inicio Sebastián Rincón por Luna (T); 11m Nicolás Stefanelli por Castellani (DyJ); 18m Ramón Mieres por Gaspar Iñíguez (T); 35m Hernán Fredes por Bouzat (DyJ) y 45m Mariano Bareiro por Ríos (DyJ)..

Incidencia en el primer tiempo: 20m expulsado Sosa (T).

Cancha: Defensa y Justicia.

Arbitro: Germán Defino

