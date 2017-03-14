La Plata
Martes 14 de marzo de 2017
Se juega el partido

Estudiantes cae en Brasil ante Botafogo

En el transcurso del segundo tiempo, el Pincha cae 2 a 1 frente a Botafogo. Otero hizo el gol del León.

Formaciones:

Botafogo: Roberto Junior Fernández; Bruno Silva, Marcelo, Joel Carli, Emerson Silva; Leandrinho, Joao Carlos, Walter Montillo, Víctor Luis; Rodrigo Pimpao y Roger. Director técnico: Jair Ventura.

Estudiantes: Mariano Andújar; Facundo Sánchez, Jonatan Schunke, Leandro Desábato, Sebastián Dubarbier; Augusto Solari, Santiago Ascacibar, Israel Damonte, Lucas Rodríguez; Juan Ferney Otero y Lucas Viatri. Director técnico: Nelson Vivas.

Arbitro: Jonathan Fuentes (Uruguay).

Estadio: Nilton Santos (Río de Janeiro)

TV: Fox Sports

