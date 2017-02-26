Oscar 2017: conocé quiénes son los primeros ganadores







Con una gran presentación de Justin Timberlake, quien hizo su aparición a las 22:30 cantando el tema de Trolls, con el cual hizo bailar a todas las estrellas que se encontraban en los primeros asientos se dio inicio a la 89º edición de los Premios Óscar. Luego llegó el turno del presentador, un politizado y divertido Jimmy Kimmell, quien hizo su debut como presentador.



Las figuras fueron presentando a los ganadores en cada categoría, y el primer premio lo recibió Mahershala Ali, como mejor actor de reparto.

Mejor maquillaje: Escuadrón suicida (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson)

Mejor vestuario: Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos (Colleen Atwood)

Mejor Documental: O.J: Made in America, de Ezra Edelman y Caroline Waterlow

Mejor edición de sonido: La llegada

Mejor mezcla de sonido: Hasta el último hombre.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, por Fences

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa: "El viajante" – (Irán, Asghar Farhadi)





Recordamos las ternas:





Mejor Película

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Actriz protagónica

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor protagónico

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea





Actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Filme animado

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Diseño de vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Documental

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th



Montaje

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Corto documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Película extranjera

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Maquillaje y Peinado

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Banda sonora

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Canción original

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land

"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls

"City Of Stars", La La Land

"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go", Moana

Diseño de producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Corto animado

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Cortometraje

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Mezcla de sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Edición de sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Efectos visuales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Guión original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Guión adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight