Oscar 2017: las figuras lucen con looks y vestidos glamorosos
Arrancó la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2017 y con eso comenzaron a llegar las primeras figuras, que hicieron todo para verse espléndidas. Una de ellas fue Ruth Negga, que eligió un vestido rojo.
Giuliana Rancic tampoco defraudó: se lució con un vestido majestuoso de un color soñado, un celeste pálido, del diseñador Georges Chakra.
En esta jornada que acapara la atención del mundo entero, la industria del cine decidirá cuáles son las sorpresas. La señal de TNT es la encargada de la transmisión en vivo y los ternados son:
Mejor Película
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Actriz protagónica
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor protagónico
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actriz de reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea
Actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Filme animado
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Fotografía
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Diseño de vestuario
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Documental
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Montaje
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Corto documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Película extranjera
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Maquillaje y Peinado
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Banda sonora
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Canción original
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land
"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls
"City Of Stars", La La Land
"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go", Moana
Diseño de producción
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Corto animado
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Cortometraje
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Mezcla de sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Edición de sonido
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Efectos visuales
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Guión original
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Guión adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight