Perú enfrenta a Australia por un lugar en Qatar 2022
El partido se juega en el estadio Ahmad bin Ali de Doha.
El seleccionado peruano de fútbol, dirigido por Ricardo Gareca, juega desde las 15 ante Australia el repechaje para el Mundial de Qatar 2022 que es controlado por el esloveno Slavko Vincic, en el estadio Ahmad bin Ali de Doha, y tiene las siguientes formaciones:
Por Australia,0 Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Wright, Kye Rowles y Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Martín Boyle y Mitchell Duke; Mateo Leckie. DT: Graham Arnold.
Por Perú, Pedro Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Alexander Callens y Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Christofer Gonzáles y André Carrillo; Christian Cueva y Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.