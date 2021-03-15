Aquí están, estos son: los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2021

Este lunes se conocieron los nominados para los Premios Óscar 2021. Si bien la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 25 de abril, los candidatos a ganar el premio en cada una de las categorías ya se dieron a conocer.

A pesar de que no están algunos títulos principales que salieron en 2020, la lista completa es la siguiente, ¿Estás de acuerdo?

Mejor Película

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Mejor Banda de Sonido original

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Mejor Corto Animado

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Mejor Corto live-action

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Mejor Sonido

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Mejor Guion Original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Mejor Película Animada

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor Fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Mejor Documental

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Mejor Corto Documental

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Mejor Edición

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película Internacional

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

“Húsavík” (Eurovision Song Contest)

“Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)

“Speak Now” (One Night in Miami)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet