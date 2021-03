Messi y Cristiano no pasaron a cuartos de la Champions por primera vez desde 2005

#UCL quarter-final appearances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo:



2021: ❌

2020: Messi

2019: Both

2018: Both

2017: Both

2016: Both

2015: Both

2014: Both

2013: Both

2012: Both

2011: Both

2010: Messi

2009: Both

2008: CR7

2007: CR7

2006: ❌ pic.twitter.com/c069CDMhNV