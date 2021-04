Celine Dion pospone los conciertos del "Courage World Tour” en Europa

????I just have to admit

That it's all coming back to me ????????



Celine’s most legendary music video is now in HD! Revisit this timeless classic:

????Single version: https://t.co/TIzMxRMFu3

????Extended version: https://t.co/ZakrTQ26Xi

#FallingInto25 #FIY25 #ItsAllComingBackToMeNow pic.twitter.com/qrXDVnlAr5