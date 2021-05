Murió la actriz Olympia Dukakis, ganadora de un Oscar por "Hechizo de luna"

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We????ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz